JetBlue to start flying out of Manchester, New Hampshire airport to Florida

MANCHESTER, N.H. - JetBlue is coming to New Hampshire. The airline announced Wednesday it is launching service out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport next year with service to Florida.

A daily, year-round flight to Orlando will depart Manchester starting on January 23, 2025. At that time, JetBlue will also start seasonal service to Fort Myers from Manchester three times a week, and seasonal flights to Fort Lauderdale four times per week.

Manchester is the 10th airport in New England with JetBlue flights. The other airlines in Manchester offering nonstop service to Florida are Southwest, Spirit and Breeze Airways.

JetBlue expanding Boston service

The airline said that overall it is adding 20% more seats in New England by the winter. In Boston, Logan Airport will be offering more flights to vacation destinations including Aruba, Barbados, Cancun, Punta Cana, St. Maarten and more, as well as multiple Florida destinations.

JetBlue also said it plans to start a second daily flight to Phoenix and add the airline's premium "Mint" service to the route.

Providence airport adds JetBlue flights

For those south of Boston, T.F. Greene Airport in Providence, Rhode Island is getting three new JetBlue routes to Florida and Puerto Rico in the fall. A daily, year-round flight to San Juan begins Oct. 28. On Oct. 27, JetBlue will launch daily seasonal flights from Providence to Tampa and Fort Myers.

Earlier this year, JetBlue abandoned plans to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion after the deal was blocked by a federal judge in Boston.