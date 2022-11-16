JetBlue announces plans for flights to Paris from Boston

More people traveling for Thanksgiving and they'll be paying more too

BOSTON - JetBlue on Wednesday announced plans to launch nonstop flights between Boston's Logan Airport and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France.

The airline said it would begin flights from New York's JFK Airport to Paris in summer 2023 "and will later add nonstop service" from Boston. Seats are set go on sale to the public in the coming months.

JetBlue started transatlantic service between Boston and London earlier this year. The launch was delayed a few weeks because the planes the airline ordered weren't ready in time.

"Paris is the largest European destination not currently served by JetBlue from its two Northeast focus cities, New York and Boston - and the market between the U.S. and France is the second biggest in the world," the airline said. "JetBlue plans to offer flights to Paris from both cities as it continues to grow its relevance in the Northeast with new routes most frequently requested by customers."

Airbus A321LR jets will service the routes, with 114 seats in coach and 24 lie-flat private suites in Mint.