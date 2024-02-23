Watch CBS News
Massachusetts high school basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting student in 2022

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

LAWRENCE - A Massachusetts high school basketball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a student in New Hampshire in 2022.

Manchester, New Hampshire Police said 34-year-old Jesus Moore of Manchester turned himself in Thursday and was charged with "aggravated felonious sexual assault." 

In a statement Friday, police said he "had arranged for a female student to get a ride to Manchester, gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a Manchester motel" back in 2022. They said the girl was a minor at the time.  

Moore has been the head boys basketball coach at Lawrence High School since 2018 and a gym teacher there since 2017, according to his LinkedIn page.

jesus-moore.jpg
Jesus Moore Manchester, NH Police

"Lawrence Public Schools are aware of charges filed by Manchester, N.H. police against a staff member, who is currently on administrative leave. LPS will have no additional comment on ongoing police and personnel matters," a spokesperson for Lawrence Public Schools said in a statement.

Manchester Police said they were alerted to the case by Lawrence Police after someone from SafeSport, a non-profit that focuses on abuse prevention, tipped them off.

Moore was released on $1,000 cash bail. He will be arraigned in Manchester District Court on March 27.

