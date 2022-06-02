Here are the jerseys that the Celtics and Warriors will wear in NBA Finals

BOSTON -- These days in the NBA, it can be hard for viewers to know which teams are playing upon flipping to a game on TV. With so many alternate jerseys, keeping track is a full-time job.

Fortunately, there won't be any such trouble in the NBA Finals, as the jersey plans for both teams are about as straightforward as possible.

Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net shared a visual of the jersey schedule for the Finals, and it shows the Celtics in their traditional jerseys for six of the possible seven games. They'll be in their standard road green uniforms for Games 1, 2, and 7, and they'll be in their classic home whites for Games 3, 4, and 6. Their lone alternative look will come on the road in Game 5, when they'll be sporting their black jerseys and shorts.

The Warriors, as you can see, will also be keeping things simple. They'll be in their white jerseys and shorts for all four of their potential home games, while wearing all-black uniforms in Games 3 and 4. In Game 6, they're planning to wear their blue shorts and blue jerseys.

Of course, with the available information that's around these days, one could look at certain teams' records in particular uniforms if one were so inclined. But the reality is, the Celtics are 12-6 this postseason, and the Warriors are 12-4. The uniforms they've been wearing haven't exactly been a hindrance in any way to reaching the Finals, and they're unlikely to play any role whatsoever in the outcomes of any games.

But for anyone who simply enjoys seeing the Celtics in their traditional-looking uniforms, the Finals ought to be a pleasant viewing experience.