Don Orsillo Says His Video Tribute Was Omitted As Red Sox Honored Former Partner Jerry Remy

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox honored former player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy, who died this year after a lengthy battle with cancer, before Wednesday's game. Remy's longtime partner Don Orsillo was one person who was absent from the tribute at Fenway Park.

Sean McDonough, Remy's former broadcast partner, and NESN's Tom Caron shared stories and cracked jokes about their time with Remy. All of the sideline reporters who worked with Remy, including WBZ-TV's Dan Roche, were at the ceremony.

Orsillo, who now calls games for the San Diego Padres, was not included during the ballpark ceremony.

Late Wednesday night, Orsillo tweeted that he was offered the opportunity to do a video message for the ceremony.

"Sadly, I was notified by Red Sox/NESN that my video would no longer be needed for tonight's ceremony," Orsillo said, sharing the text of what he said during the video.

Chad Finn of the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox invited Orsillo to the ceremony but he could not attend. The two sides discussed a video tribute, but "ultimately, videos weren't part of the ceremony," Finn said.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said on WEEI that Orsillo was the first person they invited to the tribute. When he could not attend, they discussed video tributes, but did not end up going in that direction. Kennedy told the radio station there was no offense intended.

Kennedy also issued a statement about the ceremony.

"So much thought, consideration, and love was put into yesterday's ceremony honoring Jerry and his impact," Kennedy said. "We extended invitations to former teammates and broadcast partners who spent a considerable amount of time working alongside him. We are grateful to the overwhelming turnout of coworkers and teammates who attended at Fenway Park to say a final farewell to a true gem."