Jerod Mayo reportedly declines interview for Carolina Panthers head coaching job

BOSTON – In an unprecedented move, the New England Patriots made it clear that they want to keep Jerod Mayo as a member of their coaching staff. That appears even more likely following a report on Saturday.

On Thursday, the team released a press release that included in the title "PATRIOTS TO EXTEND JEROD MAYO."

The body of the release said the team has "begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term."

In the days that followed, there has been no update to say that the deal has been completed, or what a potential extension would look like. On Friday there was a report that Mayo declined the invitation to interview for the Cleveland Browns' open defensive coordinator position.

But also on Friday, NFL insiders reported that Mayo still planned to interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coaching vacancy. That changed on Saturday.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston first reported that Mayo informed the Panthers he will not be interviewing with them, a potential sign that things are progressing with the Patriots.

The Patriots are also scheduled to begin offensive coordinator interviews this week.