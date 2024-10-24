Is it too early to judge Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo's performance?

Is it fair to criticize Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo?

Is it fair to criticize Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo?

BOSTON - It's dominating social media feeds and Boston sports talk radio - New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and the team's not-so-ideal record so far.

"Seven games in, we knew it was going to be a bit bumpy," said Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The Patriots have captured just one win over the last seven games. It's not the start New England fans are used to.

"You're a third of the way through the season, you need to see results," fan Pat Bole told WBZ-TV.

Topic of the day on sports radio

We visited Zo and Bertrand over at the 98.5 The Sports Hub studios where, surprise, Mayo's performance was the topic of the day. Some callers even demanded that Mayo be replaced this early on in the season.

"I don't think you can judge people game to game," Zolak said in Mayo's defense. "Did he maybe say some things that maybe he regrets a little bit?"

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter at Wembley Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Perhaps he means those "soft" comments.

"What I would say is look - we're a soft football team across the board," Mayo said from a previous news conference after the game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sports fans are not holding back. "I agree with him. They are soft," Van Wesley said.

"I think sometimes teams need a wakeup call," Bole added. "Sometimes you need to hear it."

Former teammate defends Mayo

Mayo's former teammate and Patriots Hall of Fame running back Kevin Faulk came to his defense. "You're trying to light a fire underneath them," he said. "There is going to be criticism if there isn't success early."

Scott Zolak, a former New England Patriot himself, said it's too early to judge Mayo's performance. Give him a little more time. "I think Jerod, they've got to have some patience with Jerod," Zolak said.