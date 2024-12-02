Patriots' Jerod Mayo regrets referencing Super Bowl XLIX after loss to Colts

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo is used to being second-guessed after the New England Patriots lose a game. On Sunday, following the team's 25-24 loss to the Colts at Gillette Stadium, Mayo referenced a Patriots Super Bowl victory when asked about not calling timeouts during Indianapolis' 19-play, game-winning drive.

On Monday, Mayo expressed regret over making that reference.

Mayo received some backlash after Sunday's defeat for not calling a timeout as the Colts marched downfield for the game-winning score. He was asked if he ever considered stopping the clock -- and giving his defense a break -- as Anthony Richardson led Indianapolis 80 yards for a touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion.

"Absolutely, there was a thought," Mayo responded. "We have also won a Super Bowl here doing it the other way. Keeping our timeouts is what I thought was best for the team."

It was somewhat odd for Mayo to reference Super Bowl XLIX, when Bill Belichick let the clock run instead of calling a timeout as the Seattle Seahawks orchestrated their drive to the goal line. Belichick's game of chicken obviously paid off, as Malcolm Butler saved the day by picking off Russell Wilson to help seal New England's fourth Super Bowl title.

But Mayo wasn't on the coaching staff that year. He was on the roster but didn't play in the Super Bowl, as a torn patellar tendon ended his season in Week 6.

Speaking with WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Monday, Mayo said that he regretted making that comparison on Sunday. He said it was made in the heat of the moment, and he should have thought it through a little more.

"I shouldn't have done that," he said. "When I said it, I was frustrated first of all, which I should have taken a deep breath. I should not have said that."

Mayo has made plenty of missteps with the media in his first season as head coach, so he's gotten pretty good at walking back some of his comments. He also explained his decision to save those timeouts during his chat on WEEI.

Why didn't Mayo call more timeouts during Colts' game-winning drive?

Mayo called his first timeout of the second half with 17 seconds left before a fourth-and-goal at the New England 3-yard line for the Colts. When play resumed, Richardson hit Alec Pierce for a three-yard touchdown. Mayo opted not to call a timeout before Indy's two-point try, which Richardson converted when he plowed through the New England defensive front and into the end zone to give the Colts a much-needed road win.

Mayo could have called a timeout or two earlier in the drive to try and halt Indianapolis' momentum, but explained why he didn't on Monday.

"If we would've taken our timeouts on that final drive, we would've gotten the ball back with like five seconds and no timeouts," Mayo explained. "So it did give us an opportunity to, at the end of the game, still have a chance."

Following Indy's kickoff after their score, the Patriots had 12 seconds to stage a comeback of their own. Mayo called his second timeout after Drake Maye hit Hunter Henry for 11 yards in the middle of the field, leaving four seconds on the clock. The Patriots used their third and final timeout after Maye hit Henry again for nine yards, with one second left.

Mayo sent kicker Joey Slye out for a 68-yard attempt, which came up just short for New England. The Patriots dropped to 3-10 with Sunday's loss.

Jerod Mayo on not challenging Will Mallory's catch

During the Colts' game-winning drive, receiver Will Mallory made a key catch on a third-and-10 at the Indy 40. He hauled in a low throw by Richardson for a seven-yard pickup, though replays showed that the ball may have hit the ground before the receiver has possession.

Mayo could have challenged the call, and even if he lost it would have given the defense a much-needed breather in a key spot. Had he won the challenge, the Colts would have faced a fourth-and-10 instead of a fourth-and-3, which they converted with an 11-yard catch by Mo Alie-Cox.

Mayo explained why he didn't challenge that catch during his Monday morning video conference at Gillette Stadium.

"Timeouts are definitely vital in those positions. We lost a challenge like that last week. We lost one to the 49ers and I would say this week, at least the one clip that I saw real quick, it was tough," said Mayo. "It was for me as far as 'did he catch it, did he not catch it?' I understand the question as far as momentum and things like that. At that point and time, it didn't feel like we had a good enough view."

Mayo thought Christian Barmore was held on two-point conversion

Mayo wasn't going to make any excuses for his defense, but he did say on WEEI that he felt that defensive tackle Christian Barmore was held on Indy's two-point conversion, which allowed Richardson to hit a big hole and find the end zone. Matt Goncalves got beat by Barmore on the play, but then hooked his arm around the Patriots lineman, inhibiting him from making a play on Richardson.

Big-time play in a big-time moment from Christian Barmore, smoking Matt Goncalves on Indy's' 2-pt attempt



Goncalves holds Barmore AND contributes to an illegal high-low block, but both go uncalled. The DT even tries bringing Richardson down while he's on the ground pic.twitter.com/Nbs6Og4F2p — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 2, 2024

"I thought so too," Mayo responded when asked if officials missed the call. "But I'm not going to get fined.

"They're in a difficult position too," Mayo said of officials. "Especially when it comes to end of game like that."

Meanwhile, the New England offensive line was hit with four holding calls of their own in the first half. That frustrated Mayo, because players were reminded throughout the week that they were going to see the same officiating crew that hit them with a slew of holds back in a Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"We went into the game knowing these refs are going to call holding. That's the most frustrating part for me," said Mayo. "We have to be able to adjust in the game and do business as business is being done."

The Patriots are now on their bye, and after practicing on Tuesday, players will get the rest of the week off. The team will next play on Sunday, Dec. 15 when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.