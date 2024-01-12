New England Patriots fans excited about Jerod Mayo being named new head coach

FOXBORO - Patriots fans at the pro shop at Gillette Stadium Friday were excited Jerod Mayo has been named the team's new coach and they hope he can turn things around.

"I'm really happy about it, I'm really happy about it," Erica Bunszel told WBZ-TV. "I think he's a great guy, was a great player, he's a good role model. I think he's going to do really well."

The decision comes just one day after the Patriots and former coach Bill Belichick decided to part ways after 24 years.

"Definitely an end of an era with Belichick, Brady gone," said Michelle Lan. "But all good things come to an end and hopefully we can get back on track and be winners again."

Mayo, 37, played for the Patriots for eight seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2014. He became an assistant coach in 2019. Fans believe he has great respect from the team and great rapport with the players.

"Jerod, I think, is a great choice. Don't know him that well but I think he'd be a great coach," said David Blume. "He's been in the system for a long time, he knows the Krafts. So I think he'd be a terrific addition to the team."

"I think he's done a really good job here. Mike Vrabvel has done a good job with the Titans. Someone's already been into the system, I think he's going to do well," said Bill Leavis.

When asked what he hopes Mayo does for the team, Blume said, "Brings them back a winning franchise and another trophy, that's what we want."