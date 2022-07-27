'Jeopardy!' announces hosting schedule for Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will be back as "Jeopardy!" hosts for season 39 of the popular quiz show.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star and "Jeopardy" champion have been splitting duties since last year.

"In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer," executive producer Michael Davies said.

Show producers also announced when viewers will see which host. Jennings will host from September to December, and he'll be at the helm for a new "Second Chance" competition and the Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and more. Bialik will take over in January, and host the National College Championship and other new tournaments.

"We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule," Davies said.

"Jeopardy!" airs weeknights at 7:30 on WBZ-TV.