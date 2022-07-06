Dime-sized jellyfish with 'extremely painful' sting found off Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Environmental officials in Rhode Island are warning residents about tiny jellyfish that pack a powerful sting.

The state Department of Environmental Management say clinging jellyfish have recently been found in Potter Pond in South Kingstown and Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.

The agency said adult clinging jellyfish are about the size of a dime and have an orange-brown cross mark on their transparent bodies.

Officials say their sting can be extremely painful and can lead to hospitalization.

In a video posted Friday on the DEM's Facebook page, officials advise quahoggers and others using shallow, protected waterbodies to wear boots, waders, or wetsuits for protection, and avoid aquatic vegetation like eelgrass where they tend to congregate.

Staying Safe with Clinging Jellyfish this Summer ⚠️ Please be advised — clinging jellyfish, a species that can have a powerful sting for those who are sensitive to it — have recently been found in Potter Pond and Ninigret Pond. Adult clinging jellyfish are about the size of a dime and marked with an orange-brown cross on their transparent bodies. Their sting can be extremely painful and can result in hospitalization in some individuals. DEM encourages the public to use common sense and caution. Waders, quahoggers, and others using shallow, protected waterbodies, especially near aquatic vegetation like eelgrass, should take precautions against stings by wearing boots, waders, or wetsuits to protect themselves, or stick to sandy or surfy areas away from vegetation. Although these jellies have the potential to sting, don’t let that stop you from enjoying the beautiful coastal pond ecosystems and all the recreational opportunities they offer! This video by DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) will give you some tips on how to stay safe this summer. Special thanks to RI DMF Student Researchers Alex Geisser and Olivia Chatowski for creating the video! Posted by Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on Friday, July 1, 2022

If stung, officials recommend rinsing with vinegar or hot water. If symptoms worsen, they recommend seeking medical help.