Barnstable bus driver Jeffrey Hyland accused of indecent assault on teenage girl on bus
BARNSTABLE - A school bus driver in Barnstable is facing charges after police said he indecently assaulted a teenage girl.
Eighty-year-old Jeffrey Hyland, of West Yarmouth, allegedly attacked a 13-year-old girl on his bus. It's unclear if the girl was hurt.
Hyland was released with a GPS bracelet and was told to stay away from the girl.
