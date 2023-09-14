Watch CBS News
Barnstable bus driver Jeffrey Hyland accused of indecent assault on teenage girl on bus

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BARNSTABLE - A school bus driver in Barnstable is facing charges after police said he indecently assaulted a teenage girl.

Eighty-year-old Jeffrey Hyland, of West Yarmouth, allegedly attacked a 13-year-old girl on his bus. It's unclear if the girl was hurt.

Hyland was released with a GPS bracelet and was told to stay away from the girl.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 5:20 PM

