J.C. Jackson reportedly refused to tie shoes, enter game for Chargers last week

Will Mac Jones bounce back in Week 5 after his worst week as a pro QB?

BOSTON -- When the Chargers traded J.C. Jackson back to the Patriots for just a pick swap while still paying the bulk of his hefty, salary, it was very clear that the team was eager to move on from the player.

Now, some detail has been offered as to just how bad things were between Jackson and the Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Jackson refused to enter the game last week for Los Angeles, even refusing to tie his shoes while standing on the sidelines.

"Sources say Jackson repeatedly refused to go into the game against the Raiders on Oct. 1, standing on the sideline with his shoes untied even when a teammate was banged up and needed to come off the field," the report stated. "Multiple coaches attempted to persuade Jackson -- a healthy scratch for the Chargers' Week 3 game against Minnesota -- to enter the game in the third quarter after Michael Davis injured his ankle. Jackson refused, saying, among other things, that he wasn't warm enough to play, per sources."

Prior to that Week 4 incident, Jackson had expressed confusion as to why he was inactive in Week 3. He admitted to not being 100 percent healthy, but nevertheless couldn't understand why he was not on the active game-day roster in Minnesota.

"I don't know, what else do they expect me to do?" Jackson told NFL.com last week. "I told coach [Brandon Staley] what else do you expect me to do? I've been doing everything. I came back from my injury pretty fast. I've been putting in extra work after practice, even in meeting rooms. The DBs every Friday we all meet to do extra film and being a good teammate, so I don't know what it is. I'm still kind of confused and still don't have answers to why I'm getting treated like this."

Seemingly, Jackson never got an answer to that question. Now, he's ready to suit up for his old team on Sunday.