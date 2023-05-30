Jayson Tatum twists ankle in opening minute of Game 7, doesn't leave game

BOSTON -- Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals did not begin as planned for Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics' superstar drove to the basket on the opening possession of the game, stepping around Gabe Vincent on his way to the hoop. Vincent was called for a blocking foul, but Tatum landed on Vincent's foot, twisting his left ankle rather severely in the process.

Jayson Tatum hurt his ankle on the first play of the game.



He's staying in the game. pic.twitter.com/Tny92sVPXb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2023

Tatum stayed in the game but was clearly in pain, making one of his two free throws.

Tatum made another drive to the hoop on Boston's next possession, though he wasn't able to get it to fall.

Tatum ended up resting for the final 4:11 of the quarter, though he wasn't getting treatment on the ankle.

He was able to grab four rebounds -- including one on the offensive glass -- and dish out an assist in the opening five minutes of the game, before Joe Mazzulla called timeout with 6:53 to go in the opening quarter.

Tatum stayed in the game after that timeout, indicating he's going to play through the ankle issue in the biggest game of the year.