Jayson Tatum might miss Wednesday night's Celtics-Bucks clash

BOSTON -- Wednesday night's Celtics-Bucks tilt was supposed to be one of the marquee matchups of the NBA's early season slate. But it may be lacking some star power on Boston's side.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is now listed as questionable for the game, hitting the injury report with a non-Covid illness on Wednesday morning. The Celtics did not have any players listed on Tuesday's injury report, but we should have known that was too good to be true.

There will still be plenty of top-end talent on the floor at TD Garden, as the Bucks' new star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will take on the C's for the first time since the summer blockbuster that sent Lillard from Portland to Milwaukee. Thanks to that move, Jrue Holiday eventually ended up in Boston after his three incredibly solid seasons with the Bucks.

Kristaps Porzingis will also get his first taste of the Celtics-Bucks rivalry on Wednesday night, as Boston looks to shake off a 121-118 overtime loss to the Hornets on Monday night. Jaylen Brown is likely the most eager to hit the court on Wednesday, after he shot just 5-for-17 in Charlotte.

Brown will definitely have to step things up (he's shooting just 45 percent from the floor and 34 percent from 3-point range in his 13 games) if Tatum has to sit out Wednesday night. Tatum has averaged a team-high 28.2 points off 51 percent shooting to start the year, and is coming off a 45-point effort against the Hornets.

Brown had to take a sick day in Boston's road win in Philadelphia last Wednesday night, so maybe the illness is lingering in the Celtics' locker room. Hopefully Tatum is well enough to give it a go on Wednesday, and we'll get a true look at what the top two teams in the Eastern Conference have to offer in their first matchup of the season.