Jayson Tatum out for Celtics vs. Kings due to ankle sprain

BOSTON -- Despite suffering an ankle injury on Tuesday night at Golden State, Jayson Tatum was able to log 41 minutes in the Celtics' overtime loss.

On Wednesday in Sacramento, though, Tatum will be a spectator, as he was listed as out due to the ankle sprain.

Additionally, the Celtics will take on the Kings without Al Horford (rest) and Luke Kornet (adductor strain).

#NEBHInjuryReport at Sacramento:



Al Horford (rest) - OUT

Luke Kornet (left adductor strain) - OUT

Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 20, 2023

Wednesday will mark Tatum's first missed game of the season for the Celtics. He's averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 36.8 minutes per contest thus far.

Tatum admitted that the ankle sprain limited him on Tuesday night, when he scored 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting with eight rebounds and seven assists.

At 20-6, the Celtics remain in the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Kings enter Wednesday night's matchup in fourth place in the West with a 16-9 record.