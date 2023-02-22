Jayson Tatum isn't rooting for any other NBA players to win a championship

BOSTON -- Since losing in the Finals last season, the Celtics have made it very clear that their lone mission this season is to take home the championship.

That's why it was apparently difficult for Jayson Tatum to answer a survey question when asked which player he'd love to see win a ring, aside from himself.

The question was posed by The Athletic, which surveyed 22 players over All-Star weekend to ask them various questions.

The top answers to that question were Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, with eight other players receiving one vote.

Tatum, though, abstained.

"Nah, nobody," Tatum answered. "I've gotta get one first."

Fair enough.

Tatum was not named by any of the 16 players who did answer the question, with Aaron Holiday, Devin Booker, Jonas Valančiūnas, Trae Young, Cade Cunningham, Luka Dončić, Bruno Fernando and Ja Morant receiving one vote apierce.

In terms of questions Tatum did answer, he voted Draymond Green as the NBA's trash-talking king, while also supporting the first round of the playoffs going back to a best-of-five format. Considering his eyes are set on winning a title, a desire to shorten that path does make sense.