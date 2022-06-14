Jayson Tatum sets new NBA record for most turnovers in a postseason

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum is the new owner of an NBA postseason record. It's just not the kind of postseason record he'll be happy to own.

Tatum now ranks ahead of LeBron James for the most turnovers in a single postseason, surpassing James with a four-turnover game in Boston's Game 5 loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Celtics forward is now up to 95 turnovers over 23 games this postseason, one more than James committed during his 22 games in a 2018 run to the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum has broken a LeBron James playoff record.



Unfortunately for him, it's most turnovers in a single postseason:



2022 Tatum - 95

2018 James - 94

Turnovers have been a huge issue for the Celtics in the NBA Finals against the Warriors, and Monday night was no different. Boston coughed it up 18 times, which turned into 22 points for the Warriors. Golden State has scored 103 points off Boston turnovers over the first five games of the Finals.

With Monday night's loss -- and massive collection of giveaways -- the Celtics dropped to 1-7 this postseason when the team turns the ball over 16 or more times.

Tatum is hoping to cut down on those miscues when the Celtics host the Warriors in Game 6 at TD Garden on Thursday night.

"We have to be better," Tatum said after Monday's loss. "We are hard to beat when we don't turn the ball over, and clearly, we're easy to beat when we do turn it over."