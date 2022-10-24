Watch CBS News
Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum's 2022-23 season is off to a rather strong start.

In helping the Celtics open their season with a 3-0 record, Tatum averaged 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.67 blocks per game. For that performance, he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. It's the ninth time that Tatum's earned the honor.

The Celtics noted that Tatum became the first player in franchise history to total 100 points in the first three games of a season.

Tatum opened his season with a double-double against the 76ers, scoring 35 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. He had a more modest 29-point showing in a win over the Heat before dropping 40 on the Magic a night later.

Tatum will get his next chance to add to his impressive stats on Monday night in Chicago, before the Celtics get a mini break with three days off.

October 24, 2022

