Jayson Tatum threw down a monster dunk during his big night in Celtics' preseason finale

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum is ready for the regular season after the Celtics star put in a full night of work in Boston's final game of the preseason on Tuesday night. Tatum poured in 24 points against the Toronto Raptors, including two of the loudest points of the exhibition slate.

Tatum threw down a thunderous dunk over Toronto big man Bruno Fernando early in the contest that had his Celtics teammates rising off the bench and fans buzzing on social media. Late in the first quarter, Tatum blew by Chris Boucher and took it right to Fernando as he met him at the rim.

It didn't work out too well for Fernando, as Tatum threw down a vicious poster dunk.

While posters aren't really a thing anymore, Tatum's dunk on Tuesday night would make a fine one.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics dunks against Bruno Fernando of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their preseason basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on October 15, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mark Blinch / Getty Images

That dunk came when the Celtics were down big, cutting the score to 44-25. Tatum made a steal and had another dunk a few seconds later, and it sparked a big run for Boston. The Celtics outscored the Raptors, 42-22, the rest of the way in the first half and took a 67-66 lead into the third quarter. Tatum scored seven points and dished out three assists in the second quarter for Boston.

Tatum went on to play a team-high 34 minutes and led the way with 24 points off 9-for-21 shooting from the floor. He added eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Celtics.

The Raptors came out victorious though, 119-118, to hand the Celtics their first and only loss of the preseason. Boston finished its exhibition slate at 4-1 and will now get ready to tip off the 2024-25 NBA regular season -- and raise their championship banner -- on October 22 with a clash against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.