Jayson Tatum expected to get his supermax extension from Celtics in near future

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum and his Celtics teammates are celebrating their NBA title in Miami before returning to Boston for Friday's victory parade. A short time after that, Tatum is set to get the biggest deal in NBA history.

Jaylen Brown set an NBA record by signing a $300 supermax extension with Boston last summer, and now it's Tatum's turn. Tatum is supermax eligible this offseason, and according to multiple reports, the Celtics are expected to present him with a five-year, $315 million extension shortly after the team is done riding duck boats through Boston.

There isn't much for the two sides to negotiate, and Shams Charania of The Athletic said Tuesday that talks between Tatum and the Celtics will begin in the very near future.

"That will happen after everyone has sobered up," Charania said on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show. "The whole team is in Miami right now, having a great time, and the parade is on Friday. I would expect, at some point after that, Jayson Tatum and his agent and the Celtics get down to brass tacks."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst -- also on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday -- said that he expects Tatum's supermax deal to be announced within "the next week or two."

Tatum just completed the third year of his five-year, $163 million extension he signed with Boston in 2020, which has a player option for the final year. He is supermax eligible after being named to an All-NBA team this past season, earning First Team honors for the third straight year.

Tatum averaged 26.9 points off 47 percent shooting over 74 games during the regular season, adding 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He was named to his fifth straight All-Star roster and finished sixth in NBA MVP voting.

Then he went out and led the Celtics with 25.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game during the playoffs, leading Boston to its 18th championship in franchise history.