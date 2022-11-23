Jayson Tatum questionable Wednesday night vs. Mavericks with ankle sprain

BOSTON -- Wednesday night's Celtics-Mavericks game is a nice appetizer for the Thanksgiving break ahead. But the matchup may be missing one of its featured dishes: Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

A left ankle sprain has Tatum listed as questionable for the TD Garden tilt with Luka Doncic and the Mavs on Wednesday night. Tatum suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Bulls, though it doesn't seem to be anything too serious.

But this is Jayson Tatum, an early-season MVP favorite and the most important player on the floor for Boston. So maybe giving the 24-year-old -- who has played every game so far this season and is third in the NBA in minutes played -- a November evening off to rest his bumps and bruises wouldn't be the worst plan for Joe Mazzulla and crew.

It's better for the Celtics to be cautious with the guy averaging a career-best 30.2 points to go with 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. If he gets Wednesday night off, Tatum would have four days of rest between Monday's loss in Chicago and Friday's home game against the surprisingly hot Sacramento Kings -- winners of seven straight.

Of course, that would rob fans inside TD Garden of a Tatum-Doncic showdown. And the Celtics would have to lean heavily on Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon to lead the way, with Derrick White, Sam Hauser, and Payton Pritchard likely in line for bigger minutes as well.

But if Tatum needs the night off, the Celtics should give it to him. There's no need to risk this ankle sprain turning into something more major.