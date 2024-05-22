Jayson Tatum named to All-NBA First Team for third straight season

BOSTON -- Another year, another All-NBA First Team for Jayson Tatum. The Celtics star was named to his third straight All-NBA First Team on Wednesday night.

Tatum finished sixth in NBA MVP voting this season, but landed on the First Team along with Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, Nikola Jokic of Denver, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City, and Luka Doncic of Dallas, the NBA announced Wednesday.

With all the talent on the floor for Boston, Tatum's overall numbers took a dip during the 2023-24 season. But no one is complaining about his numbers, since it led to 64-win season for the Celtics.

And the numbers were still pretty good, with Tatum averaging 26.9 points per game off 47 percent shooting overall and 38 percent from three-point range. He added 8.1 rebounds and a career-best 4.9 assists per contest over his 74 regular season games.

That doesn't even account for his defense, which remains the most underrated and underappreciated aspect of Tatum's game. He did not receive any All-Defensive honors on Tuesday, but teammates Jrue Holiday and Derrick White were both named to the All-Defensive second team.

Jaylen Brown, who made the All-NBA Second Team last season, did not make one of the three teams this year. He received 50 third-team votes, but fell short of making the All-NBA Third Team.

Jalen Brunson of New York, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Durant of Phoenix, Anthony Edwards of Minnesota, and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers earned Second Team honors. Phoenix's Devin Booker, Golden State's Stephen Curry, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Los Angeles' LeBron James, and Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis were named to the All-NBA Third Team.

As for Tatum, he brought home a few other awards during the regular season, earning Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors in both November and February. He also made his fifth straight All-Star team.

All that recognition and another All-NBA nod really boosts his resume, but Tatum really wants to win a title this season. He'll look to continue that quest Thursday night when Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers tips off at TD Garden.