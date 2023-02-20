Jayson Tatum unveils first signature shoe in adorable photoshoot with son

BOSTON - Hours before he was set to start in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum showed off his first signature shoe with Nike's Jordan Brand.

The lightweight "Tatum 1" will be released on April 7. But as a preview, Tatum unveiled the shoes in an adorable photoshoot with his 5-year-old son Deuce.

Tatum told the NBA on TNT that Deuce, born soon after his father entered the NBA, "has inspired me in more ways than I ever could imagine."

"He's inspired me to be great, he's inspiring me to the best basketball player and the best man that I can be because I know that he essentially watches everything I do," Tatum said.

One of the colorways on the Tatum 1 is called "The Zoo" - inspired by Deuce's love for animals, and his name is on the inside of the shoe.

Tatum is also releasing a kids' line, with a collapsible heel that makes the shoe easy to get on and off.

"I want people to feel like they can connect to me," Tatum said in a statement. "I remember being a kid, walking into the store, and looking for the signature shoes of my favorite players. The moment I saw the shoe or put the shoe on, I felt like I was in sync and closer to them in a way. So, I want this shoe to be a bridge between my fans and me to bring us closer together."