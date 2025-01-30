Celtics' Jaylen Brown named NBA All-Star for third straight season, fourth time overall

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will play in his fourth NBA All-Star game next month, after being named an Eastern Conference reserve on Thursday. It's the third straight season that Brown has earned All-Star honors.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Brown has averaged 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and a career-best 4.8 assists per game for the defending champs during the 2024-25 season. His shooting numbers have dipped a bit to 45 percent overall and just 32 percent from three-point range, but Brown has become a much better play-maker for Boston this season. He is also getting to the line more than ever, averaging a career-high 4.1 free throws per game.

Brown has shined in his previous All-Star appearances, averaging 31 points off 63 percent shooting overall and 45 percent from three to go with 9.0 rebounds per game. Last year, he scored 36 points off the bench for the Eastern Conference on 15-of-23 shooting, adding eight rebounds and three assists. In the 2023 All-Star Game, he led Team LeBron with 35 points and 14 rebounds. He scored 22 points in his first All-Star appearance in 2021, also for Team LeBron.

NBA All-Star reserves were selected by NBA head coaches. In addition to Brown, Cleveland's Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Milwaukee's Damian Lillard, Miami's Tyler Herro, Detroit's Cade Cunningham, and Indiana's Pascal Siakam were named reserves in the East.

Brown will join teammate Jayson Tatum at this year's All-Star festivities, after Tatum was named one of five Eastern Conference All-Star starters last week.

NBA All-Star Game format

Tatum and Brown probably won't be on the same All-Star team this year, because it will not be your typical exhibition between the East and the West. The NBA is changing things up in hopes of drawing more interest in the festivities.

All 24 NBA All-Stars will be broken into three teams of eight players, which will be drafted by TNT's Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith. Those three teams and the winning team from the Rising Star Challenge (to be played Friday night between NBA rookies and second-year players) will then play games to 40 in a knockout-style tournament.

The All-Star tourney will take place on Feb. 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the home of the Golden State Warriors.