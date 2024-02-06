Jaylen Brown might participate in Slam Dunk Contest
BOSTON -- Back in the days of yesteryear, the Slam Dunk Contest was a highlight of the NBA season, an event that no basketball fan wanted to miss. In recent years, though, the lack of star power has directly contributed to a lack of buzz for the event.
Jaylen Brown may be setting out to change that.
An All-Star for the third time of his career, the 27-year-old might be participating in this year's Dunk Contest, according to Shams Charania.
"Sources tell me Boston Celtics All-NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is seriously considering participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend this month," Charania said on X. "Later this week, the league will announce the full list of participants for All-Star Saturday night, and Brown has been mulling over the possibility for several weeks and appears to be very much in play."
Brown hasn't participated in the NBA's contest, but he's certainly delivered enough thunderous dunks in his career to make him a viable candidate to put on a show in Indianapolis a couple of weeks from now.
If Brown does participate, he'll do so on the new LED court that was unveiled by the league this week.
Brown and Jayson Tatum will be in Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend representing the Celtics, with Tatum being a starter in the game.
