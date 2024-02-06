Jaylen Brown might participate in Slam Dunk Contest

BOSTON -- Back in the days of yesteryear, the Slam Dunk Contest was a highlight of the NBA season, an event that no basketball fan wanted to miss. In recent years, though, the lack of star power has directly contributed to a lack of buzz for the event.

Jaylen Brown may be setting out to change that.

An All-Star for the third time of his career, the 27-year-old might be participating in this year's Dunk Contest, according to Shams Charania.

"Sources tell me Boston Celtics All-NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is seriously considering participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend this month," Charania said on X. "Later this week, the league will announce the full list of participants for All-Star Saturday night, and Brown has been mulling over the possibility for several weeks and appears to be very much in play."

Just in — East All-NBA/All-Star forward is seriously considering participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend: pic.twitter.com/tm3vyzChp8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2024

Brown hasn't participated in the NBA's contest, but he's certainly delivered enough thunderous dunks in his career to make him a viable candidate to put on a show in Indianapolis a couple of weeks from now.

If Brown does participate, he'll do so on the new LED court that was unveiled by the league this week.

NBA UNVEILS STATE-OF-THE-ART LED COURT FOR ALL-STAR 2024 EVENTS TAKING PLACE AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM



The NBA today unveiled the state-of-the-art full video LED court that will be used for #NBAAllStar 2024 events taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium, which include the #RufflesCelebGame… pic.twitter.com/JzOLmFbgaK — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2024

Brown and Jayson Tatum will be in Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend representing the Celtics, with Tatum being a starter in the game.