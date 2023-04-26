"Masked Jaylen" returns for the Celtics for Game 5 -- and he is smokin'!

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown ditched his protective mask on Sunday night and led the Celtics to a Game 4 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. In Boston on Tuesday night, the mask was back -- but the results have been the same for Brown.

"Masked Jaylen" missed his first two shots, but has been smokin' ever since. He hit his final five shots in the first quarter to finish the frame with 11 points, and then went 5-for-6 (and 1-for-2 at the free throw line) in the second quarter to head into halftime with a game-high 23 points.

He's hit two of his three attempts from deep, but Brown has really changed the game when attacking the basket. Five of his makes were on drives, and his aggressiveness helped spark a 20-7 run by Boston in the second quarter that swung the game in the Celtics' favor.

Boston led 66-58 at the half.

After a sluggish start to Game 4 in Atlanta, Brown opted to lose the mask, saying that he felt that "something had to change." It worked wonderfully, as Brown went on to score 31 points in the Boston victory.

But going back to the mask on Tuesday night hasn't slowed him down, as Brown and the Celtics look to eliminate the Hawks and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.