It looks like Jaylen Brown revealed the secret nickname for his friendship with Kristaps Porzingis

BOSTON -- The budding friendship between Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis has been one of the most enjoyable storylines in an already enjoyable Celtics season. They have not only become a dynamic duo on the court, but they've become nearly inseparable off the hardwood.

Brown and Porzingis live in the same apartment complex. They often drive together to get to practice and games. They also sit next to each other -- or close to each other -- on team flights.

Fans have, of course, come up with plenty of nicknames and memes to celebrate the Brown-Porzingis relationship. Porzingis said that the two have an "inside name" on a recent appearance on the Celtics Talk podcast by NBC Sports Boston, but would only say it's "something and something." Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston suggested "BroZingis," which is pretty good.

But that secret nickname appears to be a secret no more. On Thursday, Brown spilled the beans on X.

Cookies and cream https://t.co/knvRt5G8k1 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 25, 2024

That works. Who doesn't love cookies and cream ice cream? (Besides those who are lactose intolerant, of course.) It's a great combo, and so is Brown and Porzingis.

We'll see if either of them confirms that nickname before of after Thursday night's clash with the Heat in Miami. But if the duo keeps playing like they have throughout the first half of the season, fans will have no problem adopting that "Cookies and Cream" nickname.