Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum give Steve Kerr the cold shoulder after Celtics blowout win over Warriors

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics avenged a home loss to the Warriors by walloping Golden State by 40 points in San Francisco on Monday afternoon. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum then gave Steve Kerr the cold shoulder after the game, another sign the Celtics stars are still a little frosty toward the Warriors head coach following the Paris Olympics.

Immediately following Boston's 125-85 win, Tatum and Brown took some time to chat with Warriors superstar Steph Curry on the Chase Center court. Brown waited his turn as Tatum had a lengthy talk with Curry, when Kerr approached the trio to chat with the Celtics' duo.

Tatum didn't notice Kerr as he spoke with Curry, but Brown saw the Warriors coach standing there -- and he just let him continue to stand there, showing no interest in speaking with Kerr. The two avoided eye contact and stood awkwardly, as Brown waited to talk with Curry and Kerr waited to talk with Tatum.

Eventually, Kerr got sick of waiting and just walked away. Here's a clip of the non-interaction:

Tatum did give Kerr a hug right after the clip, so he is apparently over his Olympic benching by Kerr over the summer. But Brown is clearly still miffed at being passed over for the Team USA roster by Kerr and his staff.

Perhaps some day Brown will put that behind him, but that day was not Monday.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown vs. Steve Kerr

Brown has been at odds with Kerr and Team USA since the summer when he was passed over for a spot on the Olympic roster after Kawhi Leonard bowed out with an injury. Brown was fresh off winning MVP in both the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals, but Kerr and crew opted to go with his Celtics teammate Derrick White instead. While Brown was happy for White, he accused Team USA of keeping him off the roster because he had criticized Nike in the past.

Tatum was on the Team USA roster and won his second gold medal over the summer, but that wasn't without controversy too. Kerr played Tatum just 17.7 minutes per game and benched him for both games against Serbia, which didn't sit well with Tatum.

Kerr has said that he didn't regret that decision, and Tatum said earlier in the season that it wasn't on his mind when Kerr and the Warriors were at TD Garden in November. The Warriors won that meeting, 118-112.

Tatum, Brown, and the Celtics really got their revenge on the court on Monday, handing the Warriors their worst home loss in 40 years. Tatum dropped 22 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists, while Brown scored an efficient 17 points (hitting eight of his 14 shots) to snap out of his shooting funk. With the score so crooked, neither Tatum or Brown played the fourth quarter for Boston.