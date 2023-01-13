Jaylen Brown expected to miss "about a week or so" with adductor strain

BOSTON -- On Wednesday night, Jaylen Brown erupted for a season-high 41 points.

One night later, the was a spectator, and he might remain one for the next two weeks.

Brown is suffering from an adductor strain that will keep him out of game action for a stretch.

"He's sore," interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said. "I'm not sure what the timeline is. I just know he tried to give it a go [Thursday] and wasn't able to do it. So we'll know more probably in the next couple of days how he responds. ... I anticipate it being pretty short, anywhere, about a week or so, somewhere in that area."

Brown is averaging career highs in points (27.2) and rebounds (7.1) per game this season, along with 3.2 assists.

The Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets without him on Thursday. They'll next take the floor on Saturday and Monday, with both games taking place in Charlotte, before returning home to face the Warriors next Thursday in a rematch of last year's Finals.