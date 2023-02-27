Jaylen Brown sounds off against "disrespectful" Philadelphia fans

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown led the charge for the Celtics in a thrilling 110-107 win over the 76ers on Saturday night. While it was Jayson Tatum who knocked down the game-winning shot, Brown handled the heavy lifting for Boston with a team-high 26 points in the victory.

If it seemed like Brown had a little extra juice for the tilt, you can thank the rambunctious and "disrespectful" Philadelphia fans for giving the swingman any extra motivation. While Brown is all for some friendly trash talk while a visitor in road arenas, 76ers fans took things a little too far for Brown's liking on Saturday night.

Brown said after Saturday's win that Philly fans crossed a line in their pre-game trash talking.

"I started talking to one of the fans because it got a little bit excessive, where it got a little disrespectful and stuff like that," Brown told NBC Sports Boston. "Even before the game, we was entering the arena. It was people saying 'I hope you tear your ACL.' I understand people care and they love the team that they cheer for, but I think it gets a little excessive at times."

The Wells Fargo Center was a very hostile spot for the Celtics on Saturday, as Philly fans were loud and engaged throughout the game. While some fans may have gone too far with their jeers, others got some credit from Celtics players. Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Grant Williams "were laughing at all the wild stuff they heard from the Sixers crowd throughout the game," according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Brown did say it was "fun" playing in Philadelphia, and the Celtics got the last laugh thanks to Tatum's game-winner.

"People on the side was talking crazy, but we persevere and make some plays and you get the win," added Brown, who scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

The Celtics will likely hear a lot more trash talk Monday night when they visit Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks. New York fans may hate the Celtics more than Philly fans at this point.

Brown, however, won't have to listen to any of the jeers coming from New Yorkers on Monday. He's been ruled out for the contest due to personal reasons.