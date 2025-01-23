Jaylen Brown says ankle injury won't keep him out of Celtics-Lakers

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Wednesday night's overtime win over the Clippers, which led to an incredibly uneven defensive effort from the guard. But Brown said the injury won't keep him out of Thursday night's game when the Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

It didn't look pretty when Brown rolled his ankle in the second quarter against the Clippers, and he was a shell of himself defensively for the rest of the game as he struggled to guard Kevin Porter Jr. He still scored a team-best 25 points off 8-of-15 shooting, but Brown also committed a pair of costly turnovers later in regulation that led the Celtics playing some extra basketball.

Brown wouldn't use the injury as an excuse after the game, but admitted that he's had to battle a bit as of late.

"Just pushing through. I think this is definitely the rougher part, physically, during the season," he said after Boston's 117-113 win. "I got some injuries and things like that. But I try to make myself available every night. I'll make no excuses. But it is what it is. I'm a little beat up. But I'll be ready [Thursday]."

That could change depending on how the ankle responded after Brown played 39 minutes on Wednesday. But he sounds determined to be out there when the Celtics visit their biggest rival.

Brown has played in every game since Jan. 2 and is averaging 35.6 minutes per game this season, just shy of his career-high of 35.9 minutes per game during the 2022-23 season. He's suited up in all but seven games for the Celtics this season.

Brown missed four games in early November because of a left hip flexor strain, and then two games in early January with a shoulder sprain. He also missed Boston's loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Dec. 1 with an illness.

But it sounds like the Celtics will have Brown for Thursday night's clash with the Lakers, and the team should be close to full strength with Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford expected to be available after sitting out Wednesday night's first leg of a back-to-back. Boston is 5-0 this season on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Through his 37 games, Brown is averaging 23.2 points per game off 45.3 percent shooting to go with 5.9 rebounds and a career-best 4.8 assists per contest.

Celtics vs. Lakers

The Celtics play the Lakers for the first time of the season when they make their only visit to crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. Los Angeles has won three of its last four games, including a 23-point blowout victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Lakers stars LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (calf) have both been dealing with injuries, but are listed as probable for Thursday night's game. James is coming off his ninth triple-double of the season when he dropped 21 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds on the Wizards.

The Celtics and the Lakers split their two matchups last season. They'll square off again in a Saturday night tilt in Boston on March 8.