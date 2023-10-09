Jaylen Brown took the floor with his shorts on backwards in Celtics preseason opener

BOSTON -- Seeing the floor in the preseason is a good way for NBA players to knock off some rust before games start to count. Sometimes that rust is attached to a player's jump shot, and on Sunday night in Boston, it involved a player forgetting how to properly dress himself.

That player just so happens to be the NBA's highest-paid player: Jaylen Brown of the Celtics. Brown -- who signed a five-year, $304 million supermax with Boston over the offseason -- needed a little help getting dressed for Sunday night's exhibition opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown took the floor at TD Garden on Sunday night with his shorts on backwards. That was made clear when everyone got a look at the Nike swoosh just above Brown's backside -- and not in the front of his shorts. Whoops.

"I think Jaylen Brown put his pants on backwards" - @Scalabrine



Brown was given a heads up a few minutes into the first quarter, and quickly corrected his wardrobe malfunction. Brown did miss three of his first four shots, so maybe his shorts had something to do with that.

He finished the game 7-for-10 for 19 points in his 26 minutes on the floor.

Sunday night's game was a lot more than just some backward shorts, as Kristaps Porzingis (17 points, 5 rebounds) and Jrue Holiday (6 points, 5 rebounds off the bench) both made their Boston debuts. Payton Pritchard led the charge for the C's, scoring 26 points in the 114-106 victory.