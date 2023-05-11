Jaylen Brown's All-NBA nod makes him eligible for a monster extension from the Celtics

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown was named to the All-NBA second team on Wednesday night, a long overdue honor for the Celtics swingman. It also has a massive financial implication for the 26-year-old.

While Brown is under contract for one more season at $31.8 million, his All-NBA nod makes him eligible for a "super max" extension from Boston this summer. And that extension would be for a truckload of cash.

Multiple truckloads of cash, actually.

Boston can offer Brown a five-year deal worth $295 million as early as midnight on July 1, and the belief is they'll do just that at some point this summer. Brown could always decline that extension, but no other team could offer him such a lucrative deal.

That extension would see his annual salary range between $50 million for the 2024-25 season and over $66 million for the 2028-29 season, which would be the final year of the deal (and likely be a player option). It would be hard for Brown to turn that down.

Given this is the NBA, Brown could always demand a trade somewhere down the road. But if he signs that "super max," Brown wouldn't be trade eligible for one year after the ink dries, meaning he'll be on the Celtics through at least next season.

Jayson Tatum, who was named to the All-NBA first team on Wednesday, is also now eligible for an even bigger extension. He could have a five-year, $318 million extension presented to him by the C's in the summer of 2024, which would carry a $70 million annual salary for the 2029-30 season.

Giving both players their "super max" would be a massive investment for the Celtics, considering Tatum and Brown would cost them more than $600 million. But it would also keep the pillars of the franchise in place, and Boston's dynamic duo could remain in town for potentially six more years.