NBA exec believes Jaylen Brown is "all-in on Boston" despite Durant trade rumors

BOSTON -- We've been hearing Jaylen Brown's name a lot lately, and it's not because of his excellent performance on the court during Boston's run to the NBA Finals. Because of his gifts on the floor, Brown is now finding himself at the center of trade rumors surrounding disgruntled Nets superstar Kevin Durant on a nearly daily basis.

It doesn't sound like the Celtics have any real interest in trading away their budding 25-year-old star, especially when the Nets are asking for a bunch more to pry Durant from Brooklyn. Brown and Jayson Tatum have formed a formidable duo as the pillars of the Boston organization, and the team just made their deepest playoff run since the days of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Brown was snubbed from an All-Star nod last year, but he carried the Celtics for large stretches of the postseason. And when Tatum struggled during the Finals, it was Brown who picked up the majority of the slack.

But Brown will continue to be mentioned whenever more Durant rumors get thrown out there because he's the best player to be connected to a potential blockbuster swap. All the leaks are seemingly coming out of Brooklyn or Durant's camp, so again, it doesn't seem like the Celtics have any interest in trading him for the 34-year-old Durant.

Most Celtics fans don't want to give up Brown, either. But since he's only signed through two more seasons, some are worried that Brown may not want to commit to the Celtics long-term. Always being mentioned in trade rumors -- from Anthony Davis to Kawhi Leonard to Durant -- can get a bit tiresome.

However, one NBA exec told Steve Bulpett of The Heavy that he believes Brown will remain in Boston, especially if the Celtics are willing to give him the max extension that only they can offer in a few years.

"I think Jaylen IS long term," Bulpett's source said. "If they want him long term and they're going to pay him the contract he deserves, I think he's all-in on Boston. From everything I've been told, Jaylen's a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren't going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season.

"But when you take a step back and look at things, I think he wants to be there. And any problems that could ever happen with that relationship would probably have to come from him getting the idea that they're not in on him. And right now I don't see that from the Celtics. I think they know what they have in Jaylen — now and for the future — and they want to keep that going."

The Durant trade rumors have been a grind for everyone involved. But if you're a big fan of seeing Jaylen Brown in a Celtics uniform, this is a pretty refreshing update.