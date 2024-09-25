Jaylen Brown declined $50 million endorsement deals to launch his own signature shoe brand

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown added many titles to his résumé over the last few months. Now, in addition to NBA champ, Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP, Brown can call himself a sneaker creator.

Brown now has his own signature shoe under his new performance brand, 741. Brown introduced the brand Tuesday night on X.

Complex Sneakers also posted an image of Brown's first sneaker -- The Rover -- on Instagram Tuesday night.

"With innovation at its core, 741 fuses advanced technology and minimalist design, redefining what it means to step into your potential," 741 said in a press release. "These sneakers are engineered for champions, built for those who seek excellence in every step."

Brown has been a sneaker free agent since 2021, though he's mainly sported Nike when taking the floor for the Celtics. But given his offseason issues with the sneaker giant -- including Brown's snub from Team USA for the Paris Olympics -- it was time for the 27-year-old to find something new to slide his foot into each night.

Brown turned down over $50 million in endorsement deals from other major sneaker companies, according to the 741 press release, because he wanted full ownership and creative control of his own brand.

The name 741 also has a deep personal meaning to Brown. According to numerology, the No. 7 -- his number with the Celtics -- represents spiritual awakening, wisdom, and understanding. Four symbolizes hard work, stability, and practicality, while one stands for new beginnings, creativity, and independence.

"741 is more than just a sneaker brand -- it's a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership," Brown said in the release.

Each sneaker produced by 741 will be a limited edition. Pre-orders have already started for The Rover, which will be released on Oct. 22 -- the same day the Celtics will raise their 18th championship banner at TD Garden before tipping off the 2024-25 NBA season against the New York Knicks.