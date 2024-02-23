Suspect arrested in connection with December hit-and-run in Charlestown

CHELSEA - Police have arrested a suspect in a December hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

On December 18, 2023, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at Dexter and Alford streets in Charlestown at about 3 a.m. Boston police said the driver fled the scene. Jaydon Colon, 22, of Chelsea, was arrested on Carter Street in Chelsea on Friday morning in connection with the crime.

Colon will face multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.