Teen charged in triple stabbing in Middleboro

By WBZ-News Staff

MIDDLEBORO - An 18-year-old was arrested after police said he stabbed three people early Saturday morning in Middleboro.

Jayden Wainwright was charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

It happened shortly after midnight near the power lines on Wall Street. A 19-year-old man was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition with stab wounds to the torso, another 19-year-old man was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford with stab wounds to the leg and a 15-year-old boy was taken to Tobey Hospital with a stab wound to the leg.

Wainwright was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail. He's set to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 3:23 PM

