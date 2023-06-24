Teen charged in triple stabbing in Middleboro
MIDDLEBORO - An 18-year-old was arrested after police said he stabbed three people early Saturday morning in Middleboro.
Jayden Wainwright was charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
It happened shortly after midnight near the power lines on Wall Street. A 19-year-old man was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition with stab wounds to the torso, another 19-year-old man was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford with stab wounds to the leg and a 15-year-old boy was taken to Tobey Hospital with a stab wound to the leg.
Wainwright was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail. He's set to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.