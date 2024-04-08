Jayden Daniels set to visit with Patriots this week

FOXBORO -- Drake Maye was in Foxboro last week to visit with the Patriots. This week, it's Jayden Daniels' turn.

The former LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be in New England this week for his top 30 visit with the Patriots. It will stretch out over two days, with Daniels grabbing dinner with the New England brass Monday night before his formal visit at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Maybe he'll be in Foxboro in time for Monday's solar eclipse. Perhaps Robert Kraft will let Daniels check it out from that fancy new lighthouse at Patriot Place?

Daniels is coming off a monster season for the LSU Tigers where he threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. His draft stock shot up throughout the season, and reports are the Washington Commanders are enamored with taking the 6-foot-4 Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That would obviously make the quarterback unavailable for the Patriots at No. 3, but you never know how that draft board is going to play out until teams start making picks. And it won't stop the Patriots from doing all their homework on QB prospects, with these top 30 visits the perfect opportunity to pick a player's brain and really get to know them.

The Patriots met with Daniels at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February, and then had a large group of front office members and coaches at Daniels' pro day at LSU in March. Included in that contingent were head coach Jerod Mayo, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney.

The Patriots are also expected to host former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarty for a visit in the coming weeks. The 2024 NFL Draft gets underway on April 25.