Jayden Daniels dispels report that said he doesn't want to play in New England

BOSTON -- Jayden Daniels is not afraid of New England weather.

The NFL quarterback-to-be logged on to social media on Tuesday to quickly dispel a report that said some folks in his camp are hoping that he does not get drafted by a team in the Northeast. Daniels sought to dispel that report as quickly as possible, by simply tweeting a cap emoji.

(The cap emoji, in now-well-known internet usage, indicates that someone is lying, or capping.)

That report came from NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, who reported after the combine that "there are questions among NFL coaches as to how Daniels -- who is from California and played at Arizona State and LSU -- would adapt to the playing conditions in New England."

The report added: "There are those in his camp who prefer Daniels doesn't end up in the Northeast."

While the warm-weather upbringing and slender frame of Daniels may not make him a prototypical cold-weather quarterback, his brief tweet indicated that he's willing to play wherever he ends up getting drafted.

Ending up in New England would, obviously, require a rather significant adjustment for Daniels, who played just one game in temperatures below 60 degrees during his Heisman-winning campaign in 2023. Extreme heat early in the year, rather than cold later in the year, was a bigger challenge for Daniels and his LSU offense to overcome.

Yet college quarterbacks face a whole slew of challenges when making the jump to the NFL, and Daniels doesn't intend to shy away from facing his first game-day arctic chill.