Jay Leno seriously burned in gasoline fire

LOS ANGELES – Legendary comedian and Andover native Jay Leno said he was seriously burned during a gasoline fire in Los Angeles.

The 72-year-old former host of NBC's late-night talk show "The Tonight Show" was reportedly injured Sunday when a car at his Los Angeles garage burst into flames.

Leno said in a statement that he is "OK," but will need time to recover from his injuries.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said.