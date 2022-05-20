Boy from "Jaws" becoming police chief on Martha's Vineyard
OAK BLUFFS - Nearly 50 years after appearing in "Jaws," the boy in the fake shark scene is becoming a police chief on Martha's Vineyard.
Oak Bluffs has appointed Sgt. Jonathan Searle to be lead the police department, The Vineyard Gazette reports.
Searle and his brother portrayed two kids with a cardboard fin in the 1975 classic that caused a beach panic. It's a fact that the Edgartown Police Department, where Seales is a sergeant, likes bringing up.
"I'm finding the whole thing quite funny myself!" the 56-year-old told The New York Post.
Searle is a native of Martha's Vineyard. In his interview for the position with town leaders, he said he has been "committed to community policing my entire career."
"I believe I have the leadership skills, I have the training, I have the experience. . . to put out a product that I believe in, especially in these particular times regarding law enforcement," Searle told the Oak Bluffs Select Board.
