Jason Varitek surprises fan wearing his T-shirt at Canobie Lake Park

BOSTON -- There are times when you're ready to meet one of your favorite athletes, and then there are times when you're minding your business, eating pizza at a local amusement park. For one Red Sox fan, the latter was unfortunately the case in a recent trip to Canobie Lake Park.

Catherine Varitek, wife of the former Red Sox catcher and current game planning coordinator/catching coach for the team, posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday in which Jason Varitek approached a fan who was sporting a Red Sox No. 33 T-shirt jersey.

Varitek asked the fan how his food was. The fan didn't really make much eye contact while giving a tough grade on the pizza. The fan didn't notice that it was Varitek speaking to him, at which point Catherine helped out by mentioning the T-shirt. He said he's "always" a fan of Varitek and that "sometimes you still see him at the games."

With the fan still unaware of what was going on, Varitek finally let him know.

"She made me come over and say hello. I'm Jason," Varitek said with an outstretched hand.

The fan laughed and couldn't believe it.

"Dude," the bewildered fan said. "Oh my God, it's Jason Varitek. Dude, you got me. What are the odds?"

The "sneak attack" was certainly successful, even if it took a few extra seconds to land.