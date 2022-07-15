Former Patriot and Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty retires after 13 NFL seasons

BOSTON -- Cornerback Jason McCourty, who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots while playing alongside his twin brother Devin, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2009, McCourty played three seasons in New England from 2018-2020, earning a Super Bowl ring when they beat the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

"These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey," Jason McCourty said in an Instagram post. "And as I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set for myself back in 2009 -- and that's what I'm most proud of when I look back at my career."

He will forever be remembered by Patriots fans for making one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LIII.

With the Pats only leading 3-0 in the third quarter, McCourty sprinted across the end zone to break up a pass to a wide-open Brandin Cooks that would have given the Rams the lead. New England went on to beat the Los Angeles 13-3.

When I think of Jason McCourty on the field, I go right to this play. Saving a TD in the last Super Bowl the #Patriots won. Jason wasn't suppose to be deep middle on that play. He saved a teammate's bacon and 6 points.

He played along his twin brother Devin for 44 games. Ironically, before joining the Patriots, he played for the winless Cleveland Browns in 2017.

Overall, Jason played 173 regular-season games and finished his career with 18 interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and four total touchdowns.

Originally a sixth-round by Tennessee, McCourty played for the Titans from 2009-2016.

After stints with Cleveland and New England, McCourty signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, where he played just seven games. Still, he was named captain during his lone season in Miami and won the Don Shula Leadership Award.