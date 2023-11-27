Suspect arrested in the shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont ordered held without bail

3 Palestinian students shot in Vermont Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Burlington, Vermont 02:12

A suspect accused of shooting and wounding three 20-year-old men of Palestinian descent in Vermont was ordered held without bail Monday morning. Jason Eaton, 48, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder in the second degree in the shooting that wounded the three college students who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus in Burlington.

Wearing an inmate's uniform, Eaton appeared in court remotely Monday morning on a large television screen set up near the defense table. He said little during the brief court appearance, confirming his name when asked by the judge.

The judge said bail would be revisited at a later date.

Eaton was arrested Sunday afternoon by agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Kinnan Abdalhamid, Tahseen Ahmed and Hisham Awartani were all shot Saturday night while walking down a street.

Two of the men were wearing were wearing traditional Arab keffiyeh scarves, and authorities were investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.