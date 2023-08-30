Jarren Duran's season over due to toe injury

BOSTON -- Jarren Duran's breakout season is officially over.

The 26-year-old has been shut down due to a toe injury that he suffered in Yankee Stadium on Aug. 20. Duran will undergo surgery to fix the issue, which he suffered while climbing the fence in New York to try to rob a home run.

Duran was placed on the injured list two days after suffering the injury, which led to the call-up of Wilyer Abreu in Houston.

Though Duran's season was cut short, it was certainly a successful year. In 102 games, he batted .295 with an .828 OPS, hitting 34 doubles and stealing 24 bases. He entered the year with a career .219 average and .622 OPS in 91 games but has elevated those career numbers to .258 and .729, respectively, with his work this season.

The Red Sox are currently 69-64, sitting 6.5 games out of a wild-card spot that is beginning to look unattainable.