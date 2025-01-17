Jarren Duran, Red Sox avoid arbitration by agreeing to one-year contract with a club option

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox and All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran have avoided salary arbitration, agreeing to a one-year contract for the 2025 season. The pact also gives the Red Sox a club option for 2026, the team announced Friday.

Duran and the Red Sox couldn't agree on a deal ahead of last week's deadline, as the two sides were reportedly hung up over $500,000. Duran wanted a $4 million contract for the upcoming season, while the Red Sox countered with $3.5 million.

It would have been silly to head to an arbitration hearing -- which can get contentious -- over such a small amount, and the two sides met in the middle, agreeing on a $3.75 million salary for the 2025 season, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Red Sox also hold a club option for 2026 that would pay Duran $8 million, but the outfielder could earn a lot more by hitting some incentives.

Red Sox settle with Jarren Duran, avoiding arbitration with a $3.75M salary for 2025 plus an $8M club option for ‘26, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 17, 2025

Duran had a breakout season for Boston in 2024 when he hit .285 with 21 homers and 34 stolen bases, and led all of baseball with 48 doubles and 14 triples. He earned his first career All-Star nod and was named MVP of the game after hitting a game-winning, two-run homer for the American League. Duran finished eighth in AL MVP voting last season.

Jarren Duran's contract details

There are incentives in Duran's contract that could push his 2025 salary to the $4 million he initially sought. Those incentives should be easily attainable for the outfielder as long as he stays healthy. Duran has three $50,000 bonuses for hitting 450, 500, and 550 plate appearance benchmarks in 2025, according to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live. There's a $100,000 buyout for his option season, which would push his total in 2025 to $4 million.

But if the Red Sox pick up that option, Duran's salary for 2026 could climb as high as $12 million with incentives tied to 2025 MVP voting, according Cotillo. His salary will rise to $9 million if Duran finishes in the top 20, $10 million for a top 10 finish, and $11 million for the top five. Duran will make $12 million in 2026 is he wins the AL MVP award next season.

Baring a long-term extension, Duran will remain under team control for four more seasons and won't hit free agency until 2029. If the Red Sox decline his 2026 contract, Duran and the team would go into the normal arbitration process.