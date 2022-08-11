James White announces his retirement after eight-year career with Patriots

BOSTON -- James White is calling it a career, retiring from football after spending all eight of his NFL seasons with the New England Patriots.

White announces his retirement with a heartfelt message on his Twitter account Thursday morning. The 30-year-old thanked his family, the Patriots organization, and New England fans for nine incredible years.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.



This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

"Thank you Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick, and the entire Patriots organization for giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream. To be able to play my entire career for one franchise, in front of the best fans in the NFL, has been a tremendous blessing and honor," White wrote.

White was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2014, and after he played in just three games his rookie year, he became an integral part of the New England offense as the team's pass-catching back in 2015. He hauled in 381 receptions and scored 36 total touchdowns (25 receiving, 11 rushing) for the Patriots over his eight seasons.

He is best known for scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime of New England's comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI -- the only walk-off touchdown in Super Bowl history. White scored three touchdowns and had a two-point conversion that game to set a Super Bowl record with 20 points.

He played in just three games in 2021 after suffering a hip subluxation in Week 3, which required surgery and ended his season. White signed a two-year deal to return to New England in the offseason, but started training camp on PUP as he struggled to move on the field.

Now he's hanging up his cleats to start a new chapter in his life. White was a quiet leader in the locker room who personified that team-first approach that is beloved in New England. With three Super Bowl rings and a whole bunch of important catches, he'll forever be remembered as one of the many important contributors on offense during New England's second dynastic run.