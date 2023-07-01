Report: Bruins sign Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk to 1-year contract for $1 million

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins have reportedly signed Philadelphia Flyers left-winger James van Riemsdyk on the first day of NHL free agency.

According to Sportsnet, Van Riemsdyk, 34, agreed to a one-year contract with the Bruins for $1 million.

The free agent has been playing in the NHL since 2009. playing with the Flyers for two stints and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last season, van Riemsdyk had 12 goals and 29 points in 61 games for the Flyers.