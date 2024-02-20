James Taylor announces 2024 New England concert dates
LENNOX - James Taylor announced his latest nationwide tour, including a Fourth of July concert out at Tanglewood in Lennox.
His July 3 and July 4 concert dates mark 50 years since her first performed at Tanglewood. The Fourth of July show will be followed by fireworks.
Dates in New England are:
- June 30: Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, Maine
- July 1: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire
- July 3: Tanglewood, Lennox
- July 4: Tanglewood, Lennox
- Sept. 4: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Sept. 5: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Sept. 9: MGM Music Hall, Boston
- Sept. 10: MGM Music Hall, Boston
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.