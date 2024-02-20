Watch CBS News
James Taylor announces 2024 New England concert dates

James Taylor will perform at Tanglewood on the Fourth of July
James Taylor will perform at Tanglewood on the Fourth of July

LENNOX - James Taylor announced his latest nationwide tour, including a Fourth of July concert out at Tanglewood in Lennox.

His July 3 and July 4 concert dates mark 50 years since her first performed at Tanglewood. The Fourth of July show will be followed by fireworks.

Dates in New England are:

  • June 30: Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, Maine
  • July 1: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire
  • July 3: Tanglewood, Lennox
  • July 4: Tanglewood, Lennox
  • Sept. 4: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, Connecticut
  • Sept. 5: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, Connecticut
  • Sept. 9: MGM Music Hall, Boston
  • Sept. 10: MGM Music Hall, Boston
First published on February 20, 2024 / 9:00 PM EST

