James Taylor announces 2024 New England concert dates

James Taylor will perform at Tanglewood on the Fourth of July

James Taylor will perform at Tanglewood on the Fourth of July

James Taylor will perform at Tanglewood on the Fourth of July

LENNOX - James Taylor announced his latest nationwide tour, including a Fourth of July concert out at Tanglewood in Lennox.

His July 3 and July 4 concert dates mark 50 years since her first performed at Tanglewood. The Fourth of July show will be followed by fireworks.

Dates in New England are:

June 30: Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, Maine

July 1: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire

July 3: Tanglewood, Lennox

July 4: Tanglewood, Lennox

Sept. 4: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Sept. 5: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Sept. 9: MGM Music Hall, Boston

Sept. 10: MGM Music Hall, Boston